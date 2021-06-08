IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0466

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00998521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.93 or 0.09654548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050952 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

