IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.84

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.60.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of IES by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of IES by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IES by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.