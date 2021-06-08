Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 55,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,978. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,905. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

