Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.13.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.33. 58,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.30.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.7983398 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.