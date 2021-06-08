Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.13.
Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.33. 58,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.30.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.