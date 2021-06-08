Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.31

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 3022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.