ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

