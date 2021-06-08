Injective Protocol Price Hits $7.85 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $216.14 million and $32.18 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00023911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00072190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.31 or 0.00975567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.23 or 0.09850445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00051364 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,530,650 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

