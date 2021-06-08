Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 97.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $4,031,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.7% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 58.9% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $1,260,000.

Shares of NJAN opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48.

