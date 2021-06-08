Insider Buying: Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) CEO Buys 2,470 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) CEO Scott Andrew Sewell bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $14,696.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 106,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,028. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 630,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

