Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Buys 39,733 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 39,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NICK stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.46. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 32.73, a current ratio of 32.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

