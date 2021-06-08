Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $20,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

