Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $20,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.32.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
Primis Financial Company Profile
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
