Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,683. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

