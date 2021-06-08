Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,683. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.