Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells 18,813 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.23. 823,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,882. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

