Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells 11,956 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $416,666.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,837,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,298,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $528,386.76.

On Monday, May 24th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $362,087.18.

Shares of FDP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,593. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

