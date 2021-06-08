Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells 94,761 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $808,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $2,205,912.00.

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.25. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

