Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 2,747 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,967,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $475.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

