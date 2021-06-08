Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells 19,622 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $740,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $881,556.68.
- On Friday, May 7th, James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00.
Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. 331,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,379. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
