Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Sells 1,047 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. 340,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,183. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

