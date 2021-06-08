Insider Selling: Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Sells 12,790 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:UIS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. 425,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.57.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.
