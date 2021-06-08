Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ITRG opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

