Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$19.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPPLF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $16.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3951 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

