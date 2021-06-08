Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.