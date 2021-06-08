Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $6.000-6.050 EPS.

INTU stock traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.26. 61,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.89. Intuit has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $463.62.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.