Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $6.000-6.050 EPS.
INTU stock traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.26. 61,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.89. Intuit has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $463.62.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.71.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
