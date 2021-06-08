Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.77

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 46056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
