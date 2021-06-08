Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.77

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 46056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $3,267,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

