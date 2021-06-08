Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of PNQI opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.19.

