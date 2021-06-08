Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given “Sell” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their sell rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $30.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Invesco stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01. Invesco has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,263,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

