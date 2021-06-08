Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $33,205.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00071314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00026212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00978158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.93 or 0.09538929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

