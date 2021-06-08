Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.73.

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

