iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

