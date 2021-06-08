Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.61. 27,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,976,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $52,785 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.