iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 255.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 91,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.