iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,589,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.38. 230,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,486,250. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.48.

