iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,823 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.82.

