iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.98. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,562. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08.

