iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $33,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.29. The stock had a trading volume of 214,136 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

