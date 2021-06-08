iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. 1,048,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,631,816. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

