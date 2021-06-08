iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,874,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,792,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 155.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,767,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $363.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.18. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

