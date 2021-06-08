iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.77. 43,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,812. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

