iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

