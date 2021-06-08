iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 261.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.70. The company had a trading volume of 251,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

