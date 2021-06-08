iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Lowered by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IJJ stock opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

