iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $51,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,635,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 126,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

