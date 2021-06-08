Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SBR opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.85. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.294 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

