Islay Capital Management LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

