Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 365.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 641,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $14,500,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $13,835,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.