Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $22,142,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATH opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.