Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

Shares of ITMR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 222,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,615. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $306.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

