J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9796 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

JSAIY opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

