Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.