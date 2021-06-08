Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.